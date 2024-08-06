There’s just two weeks to go before the gates open on this year’s Monmouthshire Show.
This year’s Show is on Sunday, August 18 at the showground on Redbrook Road and follows last year’s first ‘lite’ post pandemic show which saw more than 5,000 visitors heading through the gates to celebrate the best of Monmouthshire.
“This year will be bigger and better with a whole day of exciting activities for the whole family,” said a spokesman for the show’s organising committee.
“In the Main Ring we have the Scurry, Pony Club mounted games, Tug of War, Falcon displays, Vintage parade, Equestrian team relay and more and elsewhere on the showground you’ll find the mini pony show, fun dog show, kids circus skills, agri-hub displays (inc shearing and milking), young handler classes, laser clays, local crafts.”
There’s also a fill day of live music on the main stage with acts including Two Gals And A Guy, the Rock Choir, Acoustic Roots, Borderlines, Owen Black and Drift
Added to this across the showground you’ll find a wide range of food, drinks and shopping offering something for everyone to enjoy!
Mike Herbert, Chair of the Monmouthshire Show, said: “We’re so excited about the upcoming show - there really will be a fantastic range of things to see and do! As well as watching the main ring events, people often want to get more involved themselves - so we’ve increased the number of interactive activities on offer.
“We’ve also got a fantastic line up of bands and groups taking to the main stage this year, which I’m really looking forward to. As with everything else, we’ve aimed to keep them as local as possible, and hope this serves as some great exposure for them too.
“The Monmouthshire Show REALLY needs the support of the local community to make it a success though – so we look forward to seeing many of you there on the 18th!”
To bag your discounted tickets, please visit the website: www.monmouthshow.co.uk/tickets