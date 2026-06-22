THE Military Vehicle Trust (MVT), the world’s largest organisation for ex-military vehicle owners and enthusiasts, has announced that members from its South East Wales and South Wales areas will host the Green Machines military vehicle show on 4–5 July 2026.
The two-day event, at The Glascoed Pub in Monkswood, Usk, will bring together historic military vehicles, living history displays and enthusiasts for a family-friendly celebration of military transport heritage.
Founded in 1968, the MVT is a registered charity dedicated to preserving historic military vehicles and promoting public understanding of military history. Membership is open to vehicle owners, re-enactors, historians and enthusiasts committed to safeguarding this heritage.
The trust has more than 6,000 members across the UK, Europe and the United States, supported by more than 30 area groups across the UK. These local groups share expertise, support vehicle preservation, and take part in educational and commemorative activities, including school visits and work with veterans.
Members from the MVT South East Wales and South Wales areas will present a varied display of historic military vehicles and living history exhibits at this year’s Green Machines show. Their participation will create a strong joint regional MVT presence, giving visitors the opportunity to see restored vehicles up close, meet enthusiasts and learn more about the preservation of Britain’s military transport heritage.
Richard Purkiss, MVT South East Wales Area Secretary, said, “We are delighted to host the Green Machines military vehicle show this July. With few military-focused events on this side of the Severn Bridge, it is a great opportunity for members from South East Wales and South Wales to showcase their vehicles, meet the public and promote the preservation of historic military transport. We expect around 70 to 80 vehicles, along with several living history groups staying on site, and look forward to welcoming visitors for an enjoyable weekend.”
Green Machines will take place from 10am on Saturday 4 July to 4.30pm on Sunday 5 July 2026 at The Glascoed Pub, Glascoed, Monkswood, Usk, Monmouthshire. Organisers describe it as a two-day living military history and military vehicle show, with attractions designed to provide a great day out for all the family. Public parking is £5 per car.
MVT members take part in a wide range of events across the UK and overseas throughout the year.
Membership offers access to events, visits and tours, alongside practical support for members taking vehicles abroad. Additional benefits include liability insurance for MVT-supported vehicles and displays in Europe, access to area groups, and eligibility for trust awards and support services.
The organisation also supports members in areas without a local group to establish one, helping to strengthen local engagement and community connections.
To find out more, visit www.mvt.org.uk.
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