Richard Purkiss, MVT South East Wales Area Secretary, said, “We are delighted to host the Green Machines military vehicle show this July. With few military-focused events on this side of the Severn Bridge, it is a great opportunity for members from South East Wales and South Wales to showcase their vehicles, meet the public and promote the preservation of historic military transport. We expect around 70 to 80 vehicles, along with several living history groups staying on site, and look forward to welcoming visitors for an enjoyable weekend.”