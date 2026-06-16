Multi-award winning jazz artist, journalist and founder of the award winning Women in Jazz Media organisation Fiona Ross, will be at The Melville Centre in Abergavenny for an evening of her signature sound on Sunday June 28.
As vocalist, pianist, composer and producer, Fiona has become known for creating her own contemporary jazz sound – incorporating fast paced Latin Jazz, vintage Jazz club, a little neo-soul along with heart wrenching ballads.
Live performances have seen her perform at prestigious venues – including 606 Club and Pizza Express – as well as at festivals such as the EFG London Jazz Festival.
Fiona has achieved many accolades for her work, including Best Jazz Song from the World Song-writing Awards. Her song ‘Mistress’ is included in the British Library archives for prosperity. Tickets are available from fionaross.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.