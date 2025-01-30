AN exciting collaboration with a professional costume designer is helping students prepare for Haberdashers’ Monmouth School’s production of The Jungle Book next month.
Alice Sales, a Bristol-based theatre designer, brings an impressive background in set and costume design, with a passion for site-specific and devised work, aligned with green book principles for sustainable theatre.
Her career journey includes an MA from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School (BOVTS), where she created an immersive project for National Trust gardens, and a BA from the London College of Fashion.
The link up with Alice is part of the school's commitment to their three pillars: Performing Arts, Sustainability, and Design & Textiles.
As part of the collaboration, Alice is leading three workshops with a selection of GCSE and A-Level textile students, sharing her designs for the five lead characters —Mowgli, Baloo, Bagheera, Shere Khan, and Kaa — and working closely with students to bring the characters to life using entirely sustainable materials.
A school spokesperson said: "This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to integrating environmental consciousness into the arts.
"By combining the themes of The Jungle Book with sustainability, our students are not only learning valuable skills but also contributing to a meaningful and impactful production.
"We can’t wait to share this exciting journey with our community and look forward to seeing you all at the performances on March 6th and 7th!
“Jessica Swale's vibrant and contemporary adaptation of The Jungle Book reimagines Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale for a modern audience, celebrating themes of diversity, belonging, and the power of family in all its forms.
“With original songs by Joe Stilgoe, our talented cast will bring the jungle to life in a dazzling spectacle of music and storytelling that will leave you singing along long after the curtain falls.”
Described as a “wild and heart-warming adventure that’s perfect for the whole family”, tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/haberdashers-monmouth-schools