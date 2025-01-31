Master storyteller Robert Lloyd Parry is returning to the Borough Theatre on Wednesday 13 February with a different set of chilling M R James Ghost Stories.
Over a century after they were first published, the ghost stories of M R James retain their power to terrify and amuse.
This gripping one man show retells two of the earliest and eeriest.
In Canon Alberic’s Scrap-book, a young Cambridge antiquary discovers the devil in the details of an old book in a medieval town in the French Pyrenees…
In The Mezzotint a ghoulish revenge is enacted within a work of art, before the helpless eyes of a museum curator in Oxford…
This engaging and captivating performance will be told by candlelight.
Information boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk and 01873 850805