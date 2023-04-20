Cllr. Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change & the Environment, added: “The work of the Gwent Green Grid in improving and developing the natural environment across the region is so important. Not only does it address the climate emergency, but it has a crucial role to play in improving biodiversity and improving the wellbeing of people who live in those area. I would encourage as many people as possible to make a date in their diary and come to the Abergavenny event, which promises to be informative and enjoyable.”