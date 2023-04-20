The Gwent Green Grid is hosting a ‘Greater Gwent Goes Wild’ event for all the family on Saturday 20th May, 2023. The free, nature-inspired event will take place in Abergavenny’s Bailey Park from 11am to 4pm. It will showcase and celebrate all the fantastic work that has been going on across Gwent to promote biodiversity.
Bailey Park is the perfect setting for the event as the home of the Monmouthshire Nature isn’t Neat artwork piece, which is located near to the Rugby Club. The mosaic celebrates the humble daisy and its role for pollinators, with an iridescent thick-legged flower beetle stealing the show. As part of the event the artwork will be officially unveiled.
Prior to the event Gwent Green Grid Partnership officers will work with younger children in local schools and community groups, to create perfect pollinator wings. The children will take part in a Pollinator Parade celebrating local wildlife on the day.
Young people from Abergavenny are creating a new mural for the site. It’s hoped that the artwork will be enjoyed by the local community for years to come and its design will celebrate nature that can encountered in the area.
Throughout the day there will be a range of activities for families and people of all ages, including craft stalls and storytellers, as well as plenty of information about environmental and community projects across Gwent.
While at the event, there is also the opportunity to help the Gwent Green Grid team build a minibeast mansion from locally sourced and recycled materials. It will stay in Bailey Park after the event, providing a home for a variety of insects.
Goody bags and freebies will also be available to take home. They’ll include seed balls and field guides so the whole family can continue to ‘go wild’ after the event.
Cllr. Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Inclusive & Active Communities, said: “This free event will be a wonderful way to bring the wider community of Abergavenny together, celebrating the environment. The activities will share information and be good fun as well. I am looking forward to seeing the wonderful work of Abergavenny’s young people and to meeting as many local people as possible on the day.”
Cllr. Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change & the Environment, added: “The work of the Gwent Green Grid in improving and developing the natural environment across the region is so important. Not only does it address the climate emergency, but it has a crucial role to play in improving biodiversity and improving the wellbeing of people who live in those area. I would encourage as many people as possible to make a date in their diary and come to the Abergavenny event, which promises to be informative and enjoyable.”
The Gwent Green Grid team is made up of officers from Monmouthshire County Council, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, Caerphilly County Borough Council, Newport Council and Torfaen County Borough Council all working together with Natural Resources Wales, Forest Research and the Severn Wye Energy Agency as well.
To find out more about the Gwent Green Grid visit www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/green-infrastructure/green-infrastructure-partnerships-projects/gwent-green-grid-partnership/