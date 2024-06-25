Summer’s in full bloom across gardens in Gwent. The warm weather has arrived and the garden owners who have worked so hard to make their gardens in tip top condition can relax as they open their garden to raise money for the National Garden Scheme. The county offers a wide range of gardens to visit from small urban plots to grand country houses, but what they all have in common is a wonderful garden nurtured by plant enthusiasts.
New for this year is the Caerphilly Miners Community Climate Change Garden promoting carbon reduction, biodiversity, health and wellbeing. Plants include a range of drought tolerant plants such as grasses and perennials.
Other gardens include Mione, a plant enthusiasts paradise, a tapestry of plants and underplanting, rambling roses, arbours and a wildlife pond and with views of the Skirrid - these are two gardens that are not in the yellow book and are really worth a visit.
On the grand scale visit the 15 acre gardens with champion trees and two arboreta at the historic Llanover House which has been in the same family since 1792. Or take a visit to Treowen, just outside Monmouth, which is opening for the first time.
Take a step back in time to this imposing manor house which has been used in film sets and offers a charming tranquil escape to the countryside. The NGS has become the UK’s best loved charitable open garden scheme and provides gardeners of all levels and abilities the chance to have a sneak peek at some of the country's best private gardens.
Some of the gardens open at different times of the year so you can see how they change with the seasons. This is a great way for gardeners to adopt similar planting schemes in their own gardens and take home some practical advice from the garden owners. Many also have plants for sale so you can take home a souvenir of your visit.
In 2023, the NGS announced donations of over £3.4 million to our beneficiary charities, some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities, raised through admissions, teas and cake.
This year the NGS has a mini show garden at the Royal Welsh Show which is held at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells between 22 - 25th July 2024. Tell your friends and family and arrange your visit. For full details of gardens open in Gwent and across the uk throughout the year visit findagarden.ngs.org.uk
Local gardens open over the summer include Mione, Llanvihangel Crucorney on Sunday, June 30, Llanover House on July 5, The Growing Space Garden, Mardy Park Resource Centre Hereford Road, Mardy Abergavenny on July 14 and Highfield Farm Penperlleni, on July 14 and August 11