Blaenavon Heritage Railway welcomed visitors for its annual wartime themed weekend, which offers people the opportunity to experience life in the 1940s. The event made an incredible comeback after a seven-year hiatus.
On Saturday August, 12 and Sunday August, 13, visitors travelled back eighty years as they witnessed fantastic re-enactors, military displays and weapon firing demonstrations. Military and civilian vehicles as well as a bombed out house were also displayed at the location, adding to the immersiveness.
Visitors were further encouraged to dress the part to further embrace the history of the 1940s.
One of the most popular activies was the “Fish and Chip special tickets”, which sold out prior to the occasion.
Visitors of all ages gathered at Furnace Sidings, where they were then handed a delicious dish of Fish & Chips befire boarding Blaenavon Heritage Railway’s original MK1 British Railways coaches.
The train departed at 5pm for a trip of the line hauled by one of the steam locomotives.
The onboard buffet car was also open on the service serving a range of alcoholic and soft beverages. Meanwhile, all got to enjoy the croonings and entertainment at Furnace Sidings with of wartime entertainer Ricky Hunter.
Another departure was scheduled for 18:30 for those who wanted to go for another run of the line or fancied another drink.
Visitors were also treated to a show from the RAF, with a Battle of Britain Memorial flypast. The Spitfire flypast not only celebrates the welcome return of the 1940s event following a seven year absence, but also the railways 40th Anniversary.
The iconic Supermarine Spitfire was critical in defeating Luftwaffe air attacks during the Battle of Britain in 1940. More Spitfires were built than any other British combat aircraft before or since World War Two - 20,341 in total. Their Merlin V12 engine produced an iconic sound, was one many were thrilled to hear as they flew across Blaenavon’s skies.
Unfortunately, whilst the flypast had been organised for the two days, the Spitfire only flew on the Saturday due to engine problems on the Sunday.
However, according to visitors, the dedication of the actors and entertainers more than made up for the absence of the Spitfire.