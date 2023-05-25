Records were smashed over the Bank Holiday as Abergavenny Steam Rally welcomed more visitors than ever before.
The golden age of steam, coupled with brilliant sunshine meant a bumper two days at the Bailey Park show.
All sections were full to capacity with steam engines, steam organs, cars, commercial vehicles tractors, motorbikes and stationary engines providing a wonderful insight into the past. The Gentle Giants,huge Shire horses are now a firm favourite at the show. They travelled all the way from Pembrokeshire to provide a horse and carriage display second to none, with gleaming brassware on the carriages and the horses groomed to a silky sheen.
“This year saw the highest number of cars ever recorded at the show,” said a delighted Class Cars Steward, David Tod.
“We exceeded our previous norm, with 350 classic cars, 200 more than usual.
“We had a fantastic variety of brilliant classic cars, most of them between 35 and 45 years old, with a 1920 Rolls Royce leading the display of stunning Rolls Royce and Alvis cars, it was a great two days and a stunning display.”
“A show like this doesn’t just happen overnight,” said organiser David Hassall. “There are months and months of work by Abergavenny Rotary Club and a team of volunteers to make sure that the two days are as good as they can get.
“Our exhibitors deserve a special vote of thanks, many travelled a lot of miles to come here, which in itself is a testament to how well this show is thought of.”
The show was a great financial success which, said David Hassall, means that Abergavenny Rotary can do so much more to help worthwhile causes in the town.
“We are all volunteers,” he said, “so the maximum amount of the proceeds will be available to help our youth organisations, clubs and societies, and of course we have been so grateful to those people who have wanted to help, and volunteer to help us run the show.
“Without that willing support it would be very difficult to run a show like this.”
More than 1,500 people took advantage of the new online ticketing system which helped speed the queues to enter the park. Not only quicker access but a 15 per cent discount.