What better way to end an action-packed May than a visit to the area’s favourite family show, our very own Abergavenny Steam Rally, brought to you, courtesy of the town’s Rotary club and a bunch of dedicated steam volunteers.
The last Bank Holiday, over the weekend of May 28-29 should bring a steam rally to remember in Bailey Park with plenty to see, plenty to take part in and definitely something for the whole family.
“We are really excited that we are able to put on the Steam Rally again for the second year running since lockdown” said Rotary Club President Robert Parker.
“It’s a great show, and because we are all volunteers most of the money raised goes to local charities and worthy causes. It is very much a home-grown show but attracts a vast audience of people who travel from near and far to experience the sights and smells of a very different day out.
“The Rally came back with a bang last year with record crowds and generated a huge buzz in Bailey Park and the town. We are hoping for some fine weather again and planning for an even bigger and better event this year”, said Robert.
“This is a great day out for the whole family,” enthused retiring organiser David Hassall. “There is so much more to see, experience and remember than just the mighty steam engines. The show is a kaleidoscope of colour, noise, bustle and fun for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming people to what we think is one of the best two days shows anywhere.
“The Abergavenny Steam Rally is back with a bang, and it’s going to be unforgettable. Hope to see you here.”
Discounted advanced ticket sales were introduced for the first-time last year and proved to be very popular with the public.
As well as saving money on the gate price they also give priority entry to the Park and save on queuing times. A lot of people last year still paid on the day, but we are hoping for an even greater take up of the advanced ticket option this year.
If you don’t buy advanced tickets, you can pay by cash or card on the day at the full price of £10 per adult with children under 16 free.
If you wish to buy tickets in advance and save yourself 15 per cent on the day price of £10, then just scan the QR code below or go to the Steam Rally Website at http://abergavennysteamrally.co.uk/
The show is in Bailey Park, Abergavenny, over the late May Bank Holiday, Sunday and Monday. Besides a superb gathering of steam engines and organs, there will also be a display of vintage, veteran and classic cars, caravans, motorcycles, tractors, military and commercial vehicles and static engines.
Each day there is a full programme of arena events to delight the whole family. Both days include vehicle parades, bands and the ever-popular Tug of War between hundreds of children and a mighty traction engine.
THE STANNAGE STUNT TEAM
The Stannage Stunt Team has been bringing excitement to audiences of all ages for over 21 years.
The team specializes in car, motorbike, fire and high fall stunts, performing some of the most spectacular displays ever seen on film or TV.
Aaron Stannage and his team will perform their spectacular High Fall Show, with death-defying high falls on fire, motorbike and quad bike stunts, ramp jumping, explosions, wheelies and trick riding.
It’s a great spectacle, can you dare to miss it?
PAWS FOR THOUGHT
Providing excellent entertainment for all ages, this “all breeds” team includes a large number of rescue dogs.
Be amused by our dog races, fun agility and tricks. As many children as possible are invited into the arena to cheer for their chosen team.
Be amazed by dogs jumping through fire, a Jack Russell ladder walking plus our now famous original back-walking dogs!
Be impressed by the short, snappy obedience routine, which shows what can be done with family pets, mostly rescue dogs, performed to accompanying music.
Child and adult participation, including games and tricks is encouraged, culminating in a “meet the dogs and team” session.