THIS Saturday, November 23, Frogmore Gallery will kick off the holiday season with the opening of its much-anticipated ‘Winter Wonderland’ Christmas Exhibition.
After 27 years of successful trading from a rural barn nestled on the slopes of The Skirrid Mountain, The Black Mountains Circle (BMC) of artists and makers moved to a new home in the heart of Abergavenny.
In December 2023, the not-for-profit co-operative relocated to Frogmore Street, a bustling area known as the "Cafe Quarter," where it quickly gained a strong foothold within the community.
The decision to relocate came after a challenging year for the BMC. While the co-operative successfully weathered the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many other local businesses to close, the change in ownership and diversification of the New Court Farm estate in 2023 led them to seek a new location.
Now, with almost a year in its new space, the Frogmore Street Gallery has become a vibrant hub for local artists and makers.
In celebration of a successful first year of trading, BMC are hosting an exhibition featuring the work of 25 local artists, each contributing their unique interpretations of the seasonal theme, as well as a selection of works that extend beyond the theme.
The exhibition is hoped to bring some joy to Abergavenny, following the unexpected fire that devastated the town’s High Street on Sunday, November 11.
“It has been difficult having done all this work, and looking across at what was the Richards building; at the damage that the fire has done to trade this side of the town,” a participating artist commented.
“The gallery was one of the buildings cordoned off for investigation so we have lost some days to prepare, but we have been back at it since Monday, ready for our launch.
“We are seeing this as an opportunity to diminish some of the sadness that the fire has caused.”
For local residents and visitors alike, the gallery offers a unique opportunity to experience the creative work of some of Abergavenny’s finest artists and makers.