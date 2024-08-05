After the success of last year’s event, Abergavenny Town Council are delighted to invite everyone in the town to join councillors for an afternoon’s free entertainment in Bailey Park.
The collaboration sees Friends of Bailey Park, Abergavenny Borough Band, Choirs for Good and Tenovus Choir team up with Abergavenny Town Council to put on an afternoon of musical entertainment.
This wonderful event will take place at the Bandstand in Bailey Park on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, 1pm – 4pm.
The council has planned ahead with a wet weather contingency put in place, thanks to their friends at St Johns Ambulance Hall, so whatever the weather, head down to Bailey Park and join the fun!