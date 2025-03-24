The concert programme will feature two celebrated works of the chamber music repertoire. Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, famously known as Death and the Maiden, is a deeply expressive and dramatic composition written in 1824. This powerful piece has captivated audiences for generations with its emotional depth and technical brilliance. The programme also includes Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18, No. 3, a lively and dynamic composition that showcases the composer's early mastery of the string quartet form.