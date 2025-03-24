The award-winning Medea String Quartet, winners of the 2023 Ensemble of the Year Award, is set to deliver an unforgettable evening of chamber music featuring masterworks by Schubert and Beethoven at The Art Shop and Chapel in Abergavenny March 29.
The Medea String Quartet is comprised of distinguished musicians: Gabriel Bilbao (Violin, MA, Royal Academy of Music, London), Clara Mezzanatto (Violin, MA Royal Academy of Music, London), Hinki Suen (Viola, MA, Royal Academy of Music, London), and Ada Guarneri (Cello, MA, Royal College of Music, London). Recognised for their exquisite artistry, the quartet has performed in prestigious venues across Europe and has been selected for the renowned “MERITA” Platform (Amsterdam), Le Dimore del Quartetto network, and Chamber Studio, London. They were also awarded the Fondazione Olly scholarship at Accademia Perosi in Italy.
The concert programme will feature two celebrated works of the chamber music repertoire. Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, famously known as Death and the Maiden, is a deeply expressive and dramatic composition written in 1824. This powerful piece has captivated audiences for generations with its emotional depth and technical brilliance. The programme also includes Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18, No. 3, a lively and dynamic composition that showcases the composer's early mastery of the string quartet form.
Each member of the Medea String Quartet brings a wealth of experience and passion to the ensemble. Their collective background includes performances at world-renowned venues such as Wigmore Hall, Kings Place, Het Concertgebouw, Konzerthaus Berlin, and the Kennedy Centre in Washington D.C.
This special evening promises to be a treat for both seasoned chamber music lovers and newcomers to the genre. The Medea String Quartet’s dynamic interpretations and exceptional musicianship will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.