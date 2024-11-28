ON Saturday, December 7 there will be a rare chance to hear a performance of Rachmaninov’s famous Vespers, or All-Night Vigil in Our Lady and St Michael’s Catholic Church in Pen y Pound.
The Unicorn Singers from Llangattock are joined by the Solstice Octet, singers from The Royal Welsh Collage in this performance, which starts at 7.30pm.
One of the composer's personal favourites, the All-Night Vigil is an epic choral masterpiece like no other. Steeped in the Russian Orthodox tradition, Rachmaninov here sets the most significant and dramatic liturgical rite, namely the combined services of Vespers and Matins that are held in the early hours of Easter Day.
For this sequence of psalm and prayers, the composer takes as his starting point the time-honoured Orthodox chants but adds to each an unforgettable soundworld of mystery and awe. In the process, each movement acts as a form of audio icon for meditation and spiritual enlightenment.
Rachmaninov's piece also explores the rich sonorities of Russian choral singing, especially its distinctive low bass parts. Accordingly, the performance will showcase the talents of the Solstice Octet: students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, who take on the work's mesmerising solo roles.
Originally formed at the RWCMD in 2022, Solstice was born from a group of friends with a shared love of singing together. Each member of the octet has studied voice and opera, which allows for exploration of a vast range of repertoire, from early masterpieces to rich romantic choral repertoire, and collaborations with new composers.
Recent engagements for the group have been performing at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Fringe Festival, Brecon Choir Festival, and at The Sixteen’s Sounds Sublime Festival.
Do come and enjoy this tour de force of a cappella singing!
Tickets are £15 (students free) from http://www.unicornsingers.co.uk/ or on the door.