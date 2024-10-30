Crickhowell based singer-songwriter Alli Gemini, fresh off her standout performance at the Abergavenny Food Festival’s Local and Vocal Stage, has officially released her new single, “Say You Love Me.”
Now available on all major streaming platforms, the haunting, dance-inspired track is a bold showcase of her unique sound, blending the influences of Moloko and Kate Bush with the famous song “I put a spell on you”.
Alli shared her latest track at the Abergavenny Food Festival’s Local and Vocal Stage, which is known for its commitment to spotlighting local talent.
Performed against the atmospheric backdrop of Abergavenny Castle, the song resonated with festival-goers, leaving a lasting impression. “It was an amazing experience performing at such a prestigious event where people from all corners of the UK attend,” Alli shared. “I was nervous and excited, but the crowd was amazing, and the team, led by David Urry, made it all come together.”
Alli’s performance at the festival wasn’t limited to her new single. She also brought a heartfelt mix of originals and covers, building a setlist designed to connect deeply with the audience.
Following the debut of “Say You Love Me,” Alli sang a beautifully stripped-down piano rendition of Coldplay’s “Yellow”; a song that showcased her mezzo-soprano voice. On adding the song to her set list, Alli said: “My mother welled up when I sang it to her once!” With further positive feedback from her family and friends, it was a no brainer!
In an extremely moving moment, Alli went on to sing her original song “Big Star,” a tribute to her late friend Rowan. “Rowan was incredibly brave and so supportive of my music,” Alli commented. “She emailed me to tell me how proud she was of my singing and my music.”
The lyrics encapsulate the things that were very important to Rowan and her boys, acting and writing; “This is a song that celebrates Rowan, I always get emotional when singing it,” Alli said.
After a request-driven cover of Tina Turner’s “The Best,” Alli closed with “Cariad Yw Cymru,” a nostalgic, 1960s-inspired melody about returning home to the beauty of Monmouthshire—a song so well-received that even organiser, David Urry asked where he could find it online.
The audience response at Abergavenny’s Local and Vocal Stage, designed to support local artists and businesses, was nothing short of enthusiastic. The stage itself is a platform dedicated to uplifting the region’s independent talent, and for Alli, it was an unforgettable experience.
“Being able to perform at such a well-known local event was amazing,” she said. “It’s hard for independent artists to be heard, so to have this opportunity was incredibly meaningful.”
Now with the release of “Say You Love Me,” Alli is looking ahead to more music and live performances.
For those eager to support her work, “Say You Love Me” and other tracks are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music—simply search for “Alli Gemini” to experience her dynamic mix of haunting melodies and heartfelt lyrics.