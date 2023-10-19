Crickhowell Choral Society and Brecknock Sinfonia come together to perform two of the greatest choral works of the 19th century; Brahms’ poignant and personal A German Requiem (Ein Deutches Req-uiem since it will be sung in German) contrasted with the extrovert and celebratory style of Dvořák’s Te Deum. Another contrast is that unlike the Brahms, Dvořák’s Te Deum is seldom per-formed in Wales, or indeed anywhere in the UK, something that will leave you scratching your head once you’ve heard it.