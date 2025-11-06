THE acclaimed Synergy Acappella singers are to perform at an evening concert at Llanarth Village Hall, near Raglan, on Saturday, December 13th as part of a day of community festive celebrations. The day is being organised by Llanarth Village Hall Committee, Llanarth Cricket Club and the Village Alive Trust, which is working to conserve and re-use the closed St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth.
Grand Draw tickets and Evening Concert tickets are now on sale ( ring Patti Griffiths on 01873 821418 or call at Llanarth Estate Office during office hours.)
The festive programme kicks off with a drop-in Coffee Morning from 10-12 noon. As well as refreshments, mince pies and musical entertainment with harpist and flautist, the Coffee Morning at Llanarth Hall will be a chance for people to meet up as Christmas approaches, and all are welcome. This get-together may especially appeal to older people, mums with small children who prefer a daytime event, or anyone who dislikes venturing out on a Winter’s night!
The afternoon of December 13 will be in the hands of Llanarth sportspeople who will organise a children’s party at the hall for younger club members and local children. There will be a small charge, and further details can be obtained by ringing organisers on 07794898025/ 077533 73409.
From 6.30pm the hall doors will open for an Evening Concert when the Grand Draw will be drawn and musical entertainment will be provided by award winning Synergy Acappella and Sing With Us Abergavenny, popularly known as Tenovus choir. Tickets are £10 and advance purchase is advisable. There will be refreshments and a bar. Anyone wishing to book online can use this link to Eventbrite but be aware there is an admin charge https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/christmas-celebration-evening-tickets-1857526605079?aff=oddtdtcreator
The Grand Draw has tickets priced at £2 with prizes including a hot air balloon trip for two; meal vouchers, meat vouchers, Extons voucher, book tokens, champagne, brandy etc and will raise funds for Llanarth Village Hall and the Village Alive Trust. Any enquiries on tickets please contact 01873 821418 or email [email protected]
Further details on the Village Alive Trust project to conserve and re-use the closed Grade 2* St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth can be found at www.villagealivetrust.org.uk
The aim is to bid for National Lottery Heritage Fund development grant in early 2026, to further progress a project which would see a drop-in commercially operated café at the church, alongside quiet meeting spaces, and activities to address well-being, mental health and social isolation. It is also aimed to foster the skill of bell-ringing through tuition at a bell-ringing school, with the church’s original eight bells reinstated.
The heritage of the conservation area and local family history research would also be promoted and links with the village hall maintained and strengthened to ensure best use of both community spaces.
