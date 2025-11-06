From 6.30pm the hall doors will open for an Evening Concert when the Grand Draw will be drawn and musical entertainment will be provided by award winning Synergy Acappella and Sing With Us Abergavenny, popularly known as Tenovus choir. Tickets are £10 and advance purchase is advisable. There will be refreshments and a bar. Anyone wishing to book online can use this link to Eventbrite but be aware there is an admin charge https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/christmas-celebration-evening-tickets-1857526605079?aff=oddtdtcreator