Herman Melville's classic tale of revenge and retribution is reborn in Maybe Dick - an inventive, comedic retelling of drama on the high seas which sails into Abergavenny this month The story begins in Nantucket in1841 when Ishmael signs on to the Pequod, and witnesses the perils of nature, obsession,punning and physical comedy, as Captain Ahab conducts a reckless pursuit of the savage white whale, Moby Dick. The production is the latest piece of new writing to tour from Hambledon Productions, a Lincolnshire based theatre company which specialises in classic comedy and new, local writing. Past successes for the company include JustLike That! The Tommy Cooper Show and Dracula! One Bloody Fang After Another