Welsh vineyards and wine producers will be welcoming guests from Wales and beyond to taste what its flourishing wine sector has to offer during the annual Welsh Wine Week.
Now in its third year and taking place from today (June 2) to June 11, events, guided tours and promotions will be held to give wine lovers the chance to discover Wales’ picturesque vineyards and sample the wide range of award-winning wines.
With almost 40 vineyards now operating across the country, Wales’ credibility as an innovative producer of high-quality wine has blossomed thanks to its pioneering vineyard owners, the fantastic fruit that is grown as well as Wales’ distinctive landscape and microclimate. There are over 20 different grape varieties grown, producing exceptional red, white, rosé and sparkling wines.
The Dell Vineyard in Raglan, Monmouthshire and White Castle Vineyard, Abergavenny are amongthe various places, in which guests may celebrate; with the opportunity to meet producers of local products and tempt your tastebuds with quality Welsh wines.
Robb Merchant, owner of White Castle Vineyard said: “The Welsh wine industry has been growing over the past 10 years, with now close to 40 vineyards. It is becoming an integral part of the Welsh economy.
“Firstly is the employment opportunities that are being created as we see established vineyards growing and new larger plantings being planned.
"Secondly, there is the tourism aspect, those vineyards that are open to visitors are creating some great opportunities for tourists to visit and tour, learn about the growing process and then taste and learn about the wines they produce. Many are now becoming a primary destination for visitors. The third part in this equation is the support that is being given by the trade stockists, restaurants, shops and hotels across Wales, and the rest of the UK. There is a real demand for Welsh wine across the UK.”
Welsh Wine Week is organised by the Welsh Drinks Cluster, funded by the Welsh Government, which works in partnership with drinks producers and vineyards to promote the industry and its production of world-class products.
Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths, further fortified Merchant's statement, saying: “The Welsh wine industry continues to thrive and has tremendous potential to build on what has already been achieved. More and more people each year can enjoy the wonderful flavours of Wales by attending events linked with the week.
“It’s fantastic to see the Welsh wine industry growing so much and becoming an increasingly important part of both the food and drink and visitor economy. I wish everyone taking part a very successful event as our country’s exceptional wine offering is celebrated and goes from strength to strength.”
The Dell Vineyard will be opening its gates for one of the first times on Saturday June 3, where (as well as wine) food will be provided by Pigs Pizza. Children welcome for free and tickets are still available here.
White Castle Vineyard will be celebrating on June 9; a family business delivering award winning smoked fish and meat. Tickets are also available.