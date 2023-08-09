Theatre lovers will be thrilled that Black Rat Theatre are coming back this time with the hilariously, fast paced The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, one-man theatre show Yippe Ki Yay is an acclaimed retelling of classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh; Y Fenyw Mewn Du is a Welsh language production of the Woman In Black and Gazebo Theatre present Wanted, powerful drama that is littered with humour, honesty, and heart.