The season boasts some high-quality folk music including Scotland’s most accomplished and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach, the super-talented Christian Garrick returns with the Budapest Café Orchestra, there is an extra special opportunity to hear master craftsman Martin Carthy perform and reminisce on his illustrious career in folk to date and the ever-popular Maddy Prior returns with Steeleye Span.
The classical music programme is impressive this autumn as we welcome pianist Melvyn Tan, Classical Villiers Quartet and violinist and pianist Zsófia Fóris and Noémi Csőke.
Other popular music acts include an evening with Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri some popular and entertaining tributes including From Gold To Rio, The Retro Rock Show, Buddy Holly and The Cricketers, Think Floyd, Women In Rock and The Electrik Light Orchestra.
Families are in for a treat as M6 perform their Half Term Treat Nest–filled with clowning, original song and beautiful shadow play, this highly physical show uses minimal language to tell a tale about taking care, discovering what’s important and learning how to fly.
Mid Wales Opera present Berlioz’s comic opera which is based on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Beatrice & Benedict is sung and spoken in English.
Theatre lovers will be thrilled that Black Rat Theatre are coming back this time with the hilariously, fast paced The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, one-man theatre show Yippe Ki Yay is an acclaimed retelling of classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh; Y Fenyw Mewn Du is a Welsh language production of the Woman In Black and Gazebo Theatre present Wanted, powerful drama that is littered with humour, honesty, and heart.
Community and amateur events complete the season including Abergavenny Local History Society, a charity event One More Day, Great Expectations, Chess The Musical, The Brothers of Blue, Abergavenny Flower Arrangers and Abergavenny’s own Elvis.
Details and tickets can be obtained through the theatre’s website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk and the box office 01873 850805