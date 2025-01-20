ON January, 25, Big Pit will be hosting wellbeing sessions in celebration of the Welsh Patron Saint of Love, also known as the Welsh Valentines Day.
Amgueddfa Cymru, in partnership with Public Health Wales’s Hapus Project, is offering a series of wellbeing activities to banish the January blues and to celebrate Diwrnod Santes Dwynwen, the Welsh Patron Saint of Love.
A range of free drop-in and bookable sessions including blacksmithing, spinning, weaving, print making, mindful nature walks, music and more will be available for visitors to enjoy at Big Pit National Coal Museum, St Fagans, National Museum Cardiff and the National Wool Museum.
More information about the festival activities, timings and locations can be found at https://museum.wales/learn/health-and-wellbeing/love-your-mental-wellbeing-festival/