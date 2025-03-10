Award-winning poet Liz Berry will lead an intimate poetry workshop at Hereford Cathedral as part of its Life and Learning programme. Heartwhole, Litsome, Clandestical will be held on Sunday, April 6, from 1 pm to 3 pm in the cathedral’s Reading Room.
This unique workshop, inspired by the library’s collection of dialect dictionaries and other remarkable texts, will explore the beauty and richness of language in a playful, inspiring way. Participants will be guided through a series of shared reading and writing exercises that draw upon the library’s treasure trove of words, sowing the seeds for new creative work. Writers of all stages, including complete beginners, are welcome.
Tickets for the poetry workshop can be purchased via the Hereford Cathedral website.