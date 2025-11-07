ANYONE for tennis? Former British women's No 1 and TV and radio sports presenter Annabel Croft will be serving up a night of reminiscences and stories from playing the biggest tournaments and interviewing the top stars at Monmouth's Savoy next week.
In her first theatre tour, Annabel invites you behind the scenes of the world’s greatest tournaments, sharing unforgettable moments from her career, including mixing with legends like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
As a tennis player, she won the WTA Tour event Virginia Slims of San Diego and represented Great Britain in the Fed Cup and the Wightman Cup.
And after retiring from tennis, she turned to television presenting, with such shows as Treasure Hunt and Interceptor.
In 2005, she appeared in the ITV programme Celebrity Wrestling and went on to win it! And in 2023, she was a contestant in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and finished fourth.
Most recently she has been a presenter and pundit for Eurosport, Sky Sports and the BBC.
At 15, she was the youngest Briton to play in the Wimbledon main draw for nearly 100 years.
Immediately after her retirement at the early age of 21, Annabel developed, and continues to enjoy, long-term relationships with many leading broadcasters’ both as an anchor, commentator, reporter and all-round sports correspondent.
She also developed a successful media career, and after Channel 4’s Treasure Hunt and ITV’s Interceptor, took part in the award-winning documentary series Famous Rich and Homeless for BBC1, where she lived on the streets in London for nine days.
Annabel also hosted her own series, The Flying Picnic, for Granada and Sky Travel.
Travelling around in an original DeHavilland Moth plane, she collected ingredients from around Britain to recreate famous household guru’s Mrs Beeton’s Picnic for Forty which since airing has received record viewer ratings.
Naturally, every year sees Annabel play an integral role in the coverage of Wimbledon, for BBC and Radio 5 Live, and she has also hosted Live@Wimbledon on behalf of AELTC for the tournament.
She is also a key member of Eurosport’s coverage of the Australian and French Opens and Amazon Prime Video UK’s latest coverage of the US Open
As a fit, healthy, glamorous mum-of-three, Annabel likes to raise awareness of the benefits of homeopathy and natural medicines, as well as child obesity in the UK.
Annabel has also been a tennis ambassador for the LTA with the launch of the TFK “Tennis for Kids” Campaign ,encouraging more children to get active and play tennis, travelling around the country, visiting schools and clubs, meeting coaches, kids and parents.
In 2023, she sadly lost husband Mel Coleman, a former America’s Cup and Admiral’s Cup yachtsman, after a short illness from cancer.
Annabel said of her upcoming show: “I’m excited to share my experiences from the world of tennis broadcasting and Dancing on Strictly – from tennis balls to glitter balls!”
An Evening with Annabel Croft is at Monmouth Savoy on Wednesday, November 19, at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available from £30 at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.