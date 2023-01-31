Saturday 28 January was a night of exuberant laughter and song as the Borough Theatre welcomed back Daniel Morden and Oliver Wilson-Dixon to the stage.
The evening was a great success, seeing an audience of 150 people – of all different ages – come together to enjoy Daniel’s storytelling and Oliver’s music. The act was not too dissimilar to a panto; a family friendly experience that encouraged everyone to use their imagination.
Speaking about his return to the Theatre, Daniel said: “What a glorious night! Some groups included three generations of the same family, all enjoying the stories and joining in. It was a delight for Oliver and I to perform at the refurbished Borough Theatre and we look forward to returning in March.”
Thrilled by the fantastic reception, Cllr Tony Konieczny praised Daniel’s performance, saying: “It was a pleasure and an honour to officially open the refurbished Borough Theatre with an event in aid of the Mayor’s Charity.
“Daniel Morden and Oliver Wilson-Dixon’s ‘Happily Ever Laughter’ held the audience spellbound with tales of wonder and magic. This was not a passive experience for the audience, who were encouraged to join in with telling of the tales.
“It was the first opportunity for many in the audience to see the transformation of the Borough Theatre and the venue was alive with anticipation.
The intergenerational audience were enthralled and amused in equal measure as the performance drew us all into a different world of wonder and surpise. Daniel Morden has a rare gift and the additional musical contribution from Oliver Wilson-Dixon added to the drama unfolding in the narrative.”
What made the night all the more special was its contribution to the Mayor’s Charity. The raffle (which included prizes donated by Waitrose and Morrisons) raised a terrific £179, whilst the profits of the event are currently being counted.
On this achievement, Cllr Konieczny commented, “I am grateful for the support from Daniel and Oliver, all of the staff at the Borough Theatre, my fellow councillors, the town clerk and last - but not least, the wonderful audience for sharing an amazing evening.”
Daniel and Oliver will be returning to the Borough Theatre on March 24 with ‘The Beast in Me’; an adult targeted show that promises darkness and intrigue.