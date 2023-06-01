Abergavenny Theatre Group is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of "The Revlon Girl," a moving and powerful play written by Neil Anthony Docking.
An emotionally charged production that promises to take audiences on an unforgettable journey of resilience, friendship, and hope; The Independent called the show: “A remarkably warm, sorrowful, and times even funny drama about survivors, small-town bickering and make-up".
"The Revlon Girl" is set in Aberfan, South Wales in 1966, just a few weeks after the tragic Aberfan disaster. The play explores the aftermath of the mining spoil tragedy that claimed the lives of 116 children and 28 adults, devastating the close-knit community.
In the face of overwhelming grief, a group of bereaved mothers gathers in a local hall, seeking solace and support. As they navigate their grief and attempt to find the strength to move forward, they draw inspiration from an unexpected source - a visit from a Revlon representative who offers them a glimmer of hope and the opportunity to reclaim their sense of self.
Directed by Snowy Clarke, this production promises to be a poignant and thought-provoking theatrical experience. With its heartfelt dialogue and deeply human characters, "The Revlon Girl" explores themes of loss, healing, and the power of community.
Through Docking's beautifully crafted script, audiences will be taken on an emotional journey that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit.
For Abergavenny Theatre Group - renowned for its commitment to producing several shows each year - this will be their first outing since the pandemic. They have assembled a talented cast, featuring some new faces for the company, who will bring these complex and compelling characters to life.
"The Revlon Girl" will run for 3 evenings from June 7 to June 9. Performances will take place at the Abergavenny Borough Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/the-revlon-girl/ or through the Abergavenny Borough Theatre box office.