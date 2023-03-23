Winner: Ruthin, Denbighshire: This beautiful, historic corner of the Vale of Clwyd provides the very best of small-town living. It may look sleepy from the outside, but scratch the surface and it’s a hive of activity. The market hall is the place for food and craft markets and pop-up restaurants, a disused bank has been converted into a repair cafe and the old courthouse is now a visitor hub and co-working space. There are all kinds of interesting independent businesses, producing everything from ice cream to roads.