The Belgrave Park Fireworks Display in Abergavenny returns for bonfire night this year, and the organisers have said it will be bigger and better than eveer before!
The two fireworks displays will offer something for the whole family. The first will be q quieter, mini display suitable for small children and those with additional needs. The second will be the signature ‘pyromusical’ display. This year, the theme will be musicals!
It will also be accompanied by a fantastic light show, with a general admission ticket granting access to either or both of the displays. There will also be a small funfair, food drinks and light-up toys on-sale. As the evening is organised by the Abergavenny Round Table, all the proceeds raised from ticket sales will go to charities and good causes in the community.
Gates will open at 5pm, and adult tickets will cost £10 on the gate. Child tickets will cost £6.
The mini display will begin at 6pm before the main display kicks off at 7pm sharp!
The normal rules will apply - no alcohol, weapons, drugs, fireworks or sparklers are permitted in the park. Anyone found to be in possession of these will be removed from the event.
No pets will be permitted to enter either, ONLY assistance dogs allowed.
There is no parking at the event and nearby residential streets could become congested. Town car parks are free to use after 6pm and are just a short walk from the park.
The VIP sofa is also making a comeback, so why not enter with a chance to secure the best seats in the park! To enter the draw, visit the crowdfunder portal, where each entry costs just £2. The draw takes place on November 1st, and if the winners have already purchased tickets, they’ll be refunded!
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