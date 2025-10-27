The pantomime script is written by Molly Brickley-Clark and blends classic fairy tale elements with modern humour, audience engagement, and a message that true love comes in many forms, not just romance. While the kingdom prepares for Princess Aurora’s christening, the evil Meladora, who wasn’t invited, curses Aurora to fall into an endless sleep on her 18th birthday. However, Fairy Lilac softens the curse, by enabling Aurora to only sleep until awakened by an act of true love. Will Meladora’s plan succeed? And can Prince Leo, Dame Clara and her son Alex overcome the magical obstacles (including a wall of thorns and a riddle master) to reach Princess Aurora in time.