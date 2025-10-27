Abergavenny Pantomime Company took time out at one of its rehearsals last week to donate £908.40 to the Royal British Legion, Abergavenny Branch.
APC’s charity partner for their last production was the Royal British Legion, which is a leading national charity dedicated to supporting the Armed Forces community in the UK.
Established in 1921, it remains committed to ensuring that the unique contributions of service members are never forgotten and that support is available whenever needed. The Abergavenny Branch runs monthly veterans’ get-togethers, providing opportunities for veterans to meet and access advice on finances, housing, medical issues, pension rights, and domestic matters.
Anyone who bought a ticket for APC’s last production of Robin Hood & the Babes in the Wood, was able to make a donation online, or put any spare change into the collecting buckets, straight after each performance. A grand total of £908.40 was raised. Royal British Legion, Abergavenny Branch thanked APC and the general public who supported this well worth charity.
Abergavenny Pantomime Company will be performing their traditional February half term pantomime, Sleeping Beauty at the Borough Theatre early next year Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from the Box Office 01873 850805 or online from the Borough Theatre website.
The pantomime script is written by Molly Brickley-Clark and blends classic fairy tale elements with modern humour, audience engagement, and a message that true love comes in many forms, not just romance. While the kingdom prepares for Princess Aurora’s christening, the evil Meladora, who wasn’t invited, curses Aurora to fall into an endless sleep on her 18th birthday. However, Fairy Lilac softens the curse, by enabling Aurora to only sleep until awakened by an act of true love. Will Meladora’s plan succeed? And can Prince Leo, Dame Clara and her son Alex overcome the magical obstacles (including a wall of thorns and a riddle master) to reach Princess Aurora in time.
