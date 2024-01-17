Abergavenny-based author Cath Barton has a new book out, a novella called The Geography of the Heart. Cath says about it:
‘This is the story of a family, set in a real town – Abergavenny. There are references to some real people and some of the events described really happened. I hope this will make the book particularly interesting to local readers, though I want to stress that it is a work of fiction and the characters in the story are all creatures of my imagination.’
Local people may also be intrigued to learn that the publisher of this book is based, not in Wales or anywhere else in the UK, but in California! To find out how this came about, and hear more about the story, Cath was delighted that Abergavenny book lovers turned out in force to her book launch in Abergavenny Library on Saturday whenshe was interviewed by fellow local author Nigel Jarrett
Copies of the book are on sale now for £7, with all profits going to Abergavenny Foodbank.