ST Peter’s Church Llanwenarth Citra is holding a Flower Festival from Friday, June 16 to Monday, June 19.
The Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society will be weaving their magic to recreate A Midsummer Night’s Dream and a few other Shakespearian inspired scenes in this beautiful little stone country church.
Also in the churchyard will be found other artwork connected to Shakespeare’s great play if you hunt around. Expect surprises!
There will also be teas available and the opportunity to buy some plants at a plant stall on Saturday. Come along and enjoy the beautiful flower arrangements and help support this lovely church.
Tickets are £5.00 available on the door. The church is just outside Abergavenny past Nevill Hall Hospital, turn left off the A40 towards the river, postcode NP7 7EP.