Brecon Festival Ballet’s enchanting production of the most famous Christmas ballet is due to make a joyful return to Theatr Brycheiniog this festive season.
This Christmas treat is perfect for all the family, inviting all to enjoy Tchaikovsky’s famous music played live by the Brecon Festival Ballet Orchestra with over 85 dancers onstage!
Guests will be transported first to a traditional Victorian Christmas party, through the whirling Snowflakes of the Christmas Wood and on to the colourful Kingdom of Sweets, ruled over by the Sugar Plum Fairy, where Clara and her Nutcracker are treated to confectionary and dances from around the world.
The event marks the third full production of this classic ballet by Brecon Festival Ballet, which is providing much needed work in the arts sector to Welsh Dancers, Musicians and provides stage and acting opportunities in the locality.
The impact of COVID and cost of living crisis is still being felt in the UK and the arts sector particularly; resulting in much of the production costs being supported by grants, some donations and in-kind donations of expertise and time.
The ticket sales are ploughed forward to support the following year.
Tickets will be available in September, early bird offer September only prices are £20.50 – £24.50.