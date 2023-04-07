Friday April 28: Fans of Welsh folk music will need to form an orderly line at the Clarence Hall in Crickhowell for the Fesitval’s opening performance. Angharad Jenkins and Patrick Rimes are founder members of the celebrated Welsh folk group ‘Calan’ and they’ve just branched out on their own to produce a debut album together - Amrwd, or Raw if your Welsh is rusty. They are both quite extraordinary fiddle players and to this they now add their vocal talent. As the title suggests, their music is raw, pure and simple. The urge to join in will need to be resisted.