Visitors can enjoy free access to a wealth of Wales’s historic sites this St David’s Day as Cadw celebrates Wales’s patron saint.
From castles to abbeys and industrial heritage sites, entry to 19 Cadw properties that normally charge admission will be free on St David’s Day but Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, is asking visitors to consider gifting a donation to Welsh cancer charity, Tenovus.
There is no obligation to donate to access Cadw sites, but those wishing to do so can help give hope to thousands of people by donating any amount here.
Tenovus, the Welsh Government staff charity of the year, aims to give anyone affected by cancer, in Wales and beyond, the best access to the treatment and support they need. A future that reduces the impact of cancer, gives people hope and helps them to live their best lives.
Your donation can make a huge difference:
£10 Could help Tenovus’ Support Line nurses provide vital information about cancer and offer specific advice to someone who has been diagnosed.
£20 Could help the charities advisors complete a full benefits check for someone with cancer, helping them to access the grants and benefits they’re entitled to.
Among the local attractions open today will be:
- Blaenafon Ironworks
- Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths
- Caerphilly Castle
- Chepstow Castle
- Raglan Castle
- Tintern Abbey
- Tretower Court and Castle
Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership said:“Cadw is committed to making Wales’s heritage accessible to everyone and offering free entry on St David’s Day is a fantastic way to do so.
“There is an array of sites to explore, from Wales’s largest fortress, Caerphilly Castle, with its iconic leaning tower, to St Davids Bishop’s Palace — located near St Davids Cathedral, where Wales’s patron Saint, Dewi Sant, founded his monastery.
“We hope that visitors will also support our nominated charity, Tenovus, as every gift really does make a difference.”
Alexandra Smith, Tenovus Cancer Care Philanthropy & Special Events Manager said:
“This is a fantastic initiative to support Tenovus and allow people to enjoy some of Wales’s most iconic places. With more people than ever living with cancer in Wales, there has never been a greater need for our services. We understand how cancer can impact every aspect of life and how it affects families and friends too. Our wide range of services offer bilingual information, advice, and specialist support to people living with cancer, and their loved ones.”
The Cadw openings come as independent tourism operators plan to fly Welsh flags at half mast in protest at the Welsh Government’s so-called tourism tax plans.