Damon Rees, Peer Mentor in the team, has also been nominated in the Health & Well-being category of the Welsh Veterans Awards 2023. He said:“I was a Platoon Sergeant with the Royal Pioneers / Royal Logistics Corps for 28 years and retired from military service in February 2016. I am passionate about the work that I do to support mental health recovery and to improve the health and well-being of our military veterans and feel honoured to be a finalist in the Welsh Veterans Health & Well-being Awards.