Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash at the junction of Brecon Road and Merthyr Road in Abergavenny.
Police and fire vehicles are in attendance but the road which was temporarily closed to traffic has now re-opened.
Emergency teams are at the scene (Tindle)
Eye witnesses report hearing a loud bang and leaving their homes to find that a car had driven into pedestrian barriers on the corner between the two roads. They also report seeing a local man pulling the driver from his vehicle.