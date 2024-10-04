A charity Elvis concert will take place this month in Crickhowell in aid of dementia charities and local projects.
The Elvis Trilogy concert will take place at Clarence Hall on Saturday, October 19.
Multiple winner of Best Elvis in Wales, Darren “Graceland” Jones, will take to the stage to deliver hits from the King of Rock and Roll.
Darren is an award-winning professional Elvis tribute artist from Cwmbran.
The Dragon Inn will be running a bar on the evening of the concert.
The concert has been organised by local society Living with Dementia, with all proceeds going to dementia charities and local dementia projects.
The sponsors kindly supporting the event are Mechanix Motor Engineers, Tricketts Windows and Thames Valley Construction.
Doors open at 6:30pm for a 7:30pm start.