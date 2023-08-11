Parents can now register their children to start nursery from September 2024. Parents must complete the application process by September, 15. Applications are open for children born between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021.
Cllr. Martyn Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “We look forward to welcoming the newest students to our schools across Monmouthshire. It’s with great excitement that we also open the doors to the new Welsh-medium school [Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy] in Monmouth as we expand the Welsh language provision available across the county.”
For further information about nursery admissions, please contact The School and Student Access Unit by calling 01633 644508, emailing [email protected], or visiting the website.