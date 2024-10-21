The theme of being the last person on earth is not a new one and is often explained by the presence of plague or alien invasion, but the Significance of Swans is not a science fiction novel. There is no attempt to explain the inexplicable. Aeronwy refers to the supposed engineers of the disappearances merely as ‘Them’ or ‘They’ and any supposition of why she might have been spared is subsumed by the necessities of survival.