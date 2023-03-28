On Sunday March, 26, the North Monmouthshire NPT carried out a warrant at an address in Chapel Road, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police, said: "Quantities of drugs and mobile phones were seized, and a 44-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and concerned in offer to supply a class B drug.
He was later released under investigation as enquiries continue."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting log reference 2300096780, or send a direct message on social media.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.