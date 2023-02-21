Last week, Gwent Police confirmed via social media that the North NPT carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Clos Durand, Abergavenny. The order occurred at around 3am on Wednesday 15 February.

During the search, quantities of class B and class C drugs, cash and two offensive weapons were seized.

PC Nathan Ford said: "As our investigation continues, I hope this reassures residents that if they have any concerns or know of any suspicious or unusual activity, they can report it. ​“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.” 