Last week, Gwent Police confirmed via social media that the North NPT carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Clos Durand, Abergavenny. The order occurred at around 3am on Wednesday 15 February.
During the search, quantities of class B and class C drugs, cash and two offensive weapons were seized.
PC Nathan Ford said: "As our investigation continues, I hope this reassures residents that if they have any concerns or know of any suspicious or unusual activity, they can report it. “If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”