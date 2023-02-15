The North Monmouthshire Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant in the Brynglas area of Gilwern on Monday.
Upon searches various pieces of evidence was seized and an eighteen year old male is now under investigation for drug supply offences.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Brynglas, Gilwern at around 7am on Monday 13 February under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Quantities of cannabis and mobile phones were seized, and enquiries are ongoing."