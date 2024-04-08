This morning in Abergavenny, expect a warm start to the day with a temperature around 10°C.
There will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C.
The scattered showers will continue, so keep that umbrella handy.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler than today, starting at around 6°C.
Fortunately, there won't be any rain to worry about.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C.
Again, no rain is expected, so you can leave the umbrella at home.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the temperatures will remain fairly steady.
Expect a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum of 11°C.
The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of scattered showers throughout the week.
