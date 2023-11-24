Black Friday may be over but shoppers stocking up on eco-friendly and socially conscious Christmas bargains this weekend can double the impact through local Tŷ Hafan shops.
The value of all sales of donated goods, plus the value of all monetary donations made in store, in any of Tŷ Hafan’s 18 charity shops between Saturday November, 25 and Tuesday November, 28 will be doubled as part of the children’s hospice charity’s ‘When Your World Stops. We’re There’ fundraising appeal.
John Lowes, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, says: “Every penny spent in any of our shops between now and 10pm on Tuesday 28 November will be doubled in value thanks to match-funding.
“And the same goes for any donations made in store or online or on the phone.
“Our target is to raise £350,000 so that we can keep on providing vital care and support for families like the Morrises from Ammanford who have bravely shared their story to support our appeal.
“So, if you’re planning a pre-Christmas clear out then there has never been a better time to pop into your nearest Tŷ Hafan shop, donate your unwanted items and pick up some bargains for Christmas.
“Thank you so much to all our amazing supporters. Each and every person who donates or supports this appeal in any way will be making a huge difference to our ability to support children with life-shortening conditions and their families - because we simply cannot do what we do without you.”