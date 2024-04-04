With less than two weeks until the voter registration deadline for the Police and Crime Commissioner election on Thursday, May 2, Powys County Council is urging residents to make sure they are registered in time.
The deadline to register to vote is midnight on 16 April. Eligible voters can apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
If you’ve moved house, you'll need to register to vote at your new address.
For the first time in Wales, including Powys, voters will need to show accepted form of photo ID to vote in the Police and Crime Commissioner elections. As a voter, you will be able to use expired photo ID if you are still recognisable from the photo.
If you do not have any form of accepted ID you can apply for a free ID, known as the Voter Authority Certificate. To apply visit www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate
The deadline to apply for a free voter ID is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.
If you do not wish to vote in person, you can register for a postal vote until 5:00pm on Wednesday 17 April and before 5:00pm on Wednesday 24 April to vote by proxy. You can now apply online for a postal vote at www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/postal-voting or proxy vote at www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/voting-by-proxy
Emma Palmer, Returning Officer at Powys County Council, said: “With less than two weeks to go, time is running out to make sure you can take part in the Police and Crime Commissioner Election.
“In order to vote in the elections, residents must be on the electoral register. So if you’re not registered by midnight 16 April, you won’t be able to take part.
Remember that you’ll need Voter ID to vote in person for this election. If you don’t have any accepted form of ID, make an application for a Voter Authority Certificate before 5pm Wednesday, 24 April.
“We don't want anyone to lose their right to vote."
For more information visit www.powys.gov.uk and search Find out about upcoming elections. Alternatively contact the council’s electoral services team by emailing [email protected] or telephone 01597 826202.