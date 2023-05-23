Gwent Police are currently appealing for information, following the theft of two working dogs from a farm in Cymyoy, near Abergavenny.
The dogs: a four-year-old male called Jack and a two-year-old female called Millie are both tri-coloured Jack Russells. They were reportedly taken by an unknown person at around 6.30pm on Friday May, 12.
Police are calling for anyone with information, to call 101, quoting log reference 2300155830, or send a direct message on social media.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.