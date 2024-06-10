Doctor and presenter Michael Mosley has been remembered by the Hay Festival, almost three weeks after he appeared at the festival.
On Saturday, May 25, Michael Mosley spoke with Professor Tanya Byron live at the Hay Festival for a BBC Radio 4 show. On Wednesday, June 5, Michael Mosley left Agios Nikolaos beach in Greece but didn’t return to his family accommodation. It prompted an island-wide search on Symi.
On Sunday, his body was found just yards from a bar and restaurant.
Now, the Hay Festival has shared a post with photos of Michael taken from his time at the festival this year. In the post, shared across Facebook, X, and Instagram, they say: “Dr Michael Mosley, pictured here at Hay Festival Hay-on-Wye 2024. It was a privilege to share his work on our stages. Our thoughts go to his family, friends and colleagues.”
Professor Alice Roberts shared a tribute to Michael, saying that just two weeks ago she had met up with him at the festival. “The fragility of life is so shocking. I’ve known Michael Mosley for many years - as a tv producer specialising in science and medicine. He was the executive producer of my 2009 series Human Journey. When he started presenting as well as producing, we made several science programmes together. And we met up at Hay Festival just 2 weeks ago. I can’t believe he’s gone. My thoughts are with his bereaved family.”
Following the discovery of Michael’s body, his wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.
“We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.
“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.”