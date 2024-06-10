Professor Alice Roberts shared a tribute to Michael, saying that just two weeks ago she had met up with him at the festival. “The fragility of life is so shocking. I’ve known Michael Mosley for many years - as a tv producer specialising in science and medicine. He was the executive producer of my 2009 series Human Journey. When he started presenting as well as producing, we made several science programmes together. And we met up at Hay Festival just 2 weeks ago. I can’t believe he’s gone. My thoughts are with his bereaved family.”