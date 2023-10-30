The grandson of an established Abergavenny photographer is trying to locate a portrait he created in the early 1900s.
The photographers, Eddie Marge, lived and worked in Abergavenny in the West End Studio, Frogmore Street in the early 1900s before moving to the United States in 1912.
The portrait, named “Christ in Thorns” was donated to a local church; This is assumed to be a church in Abergavenny.
Mr Madge’s grandson recently visited Abergavenny to try and locate the picture but was unsuccessful
He then enlisted the help of local man George Beale to help with his quest.
If you have seen the picture or have any idea where it might be, let The Chronicle know and we will pass the information on.