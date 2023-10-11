An overnight closure of the A465 from the southern side of Llangua to the Rowlestone Junction, Pontrilas is due to take place from 8pm on October, 23 to 6am on October, 24.
The alternative route for northbound vehicles will be signed via the A40 Abergavenny, Raglan, Ross-on-Wye, then the A49 to re-join the A465 at Hereford. This will work vice versa for southbound traffic.
Local access will be available along the A465 up to the points of closure specified. Meanwhile, access to properties within the area of road closure will be maintained at all times via escort through the works.
Essential access for emergency services will be accommodated through the site. Any such access must, however, be with caution due to the presence of plant and personnel on site.
Please note the works are weather susceptible, therefore there may be potential changes, which The Chronicle will provide further information on.