Disposable barbecues sparks warning from Brecon Beacons National Park

Richie Vaughan-Williams, Arson Reduction Manager, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Its everyone’s responsibility to protect our countryside from wildfires. Many of the fires are set deliberately but some occur through negligence or boredom. This is frustrating when our fire crews can then get detained for hours in difficult conditions trying to stop the damage, meaning that they are then sometimes delayed in attending other emergencies. I would encourage everyone to consider their actions when enjoying the countryside and avoid lighting fires at all.