DISGRACED former BBC newsreader, Huw Edwards, is to be expelled from Gorsedd Cymru.
Following a unanimous vote at today's Eisteddfod Court meeting, the Board of Trustees has decided to activate Section 4 (a) (iv) of the its constitution to terminate Huw Edwards' membership of the Eisteddfod and as a result, expel him from Gorsedd Cymru.
The 62-year-old, originally from Llanelli and the son of Ceredigion author and language campaigner, Prof Hywel Teifi Edwards, has pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.
He appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on earlier this month and admitted three charges of making indecent images of children between December 2020 and April 2022.
The images, which vary in severity, with six being of the most severe category A ,were shared via Whatsapp.
Edwards was arrested in November and charged last month.